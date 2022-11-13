Another propaganda busted, but will the anti-Hindu rhetoric in the West end

99% Muslims in India are Hindustani by their ancestry: RSS leader

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Nov 13: Supporting the views of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief, its leader Indresh Kumar has said that 99 per cent of Indian Muslims are "Hindustani" by their ancestry, culture, traditions and motherland.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of the two-day state-level workshop of activists of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), the Muslim wing of the RSS, he said, "Ninety-nine per cent Muslims in India are Hindustani by their ancestors, culture, traditions and motherland," he said. As per the release, Kumar referred to RSS chief Bhagwat's past statement on Indians having common DNA, and said, "D means the dreams we get everyday, N denotes native nation and A represents ancestors. We all dream in our mother tongue."

"We must consider our duty towards our nation as supreme and above all other things as per the directives and tenets of the Holy Quran," a release quoted Kumar as saying.

"We have common ancestors and share a common native nation which makes all of us share the common DNA," said Kumar, a member of the national executive committee of the RSS.

The two-day event had the participation of 250 activists from more than 40 locations across the state including women activists, attended the workshop.