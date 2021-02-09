93 NTPC workers missing, 39 still stuck in tunnel: Power Minister R K Singh

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Chamoli, Feb 09: With the recovery of five more bodies on Tuesday, the death toll from the Uttarakhand glacier disaster rose to 31, even as a multi-agency operation to rescue around 35 workers feared trapped inside a swamped tunnel at the Tapovan power project in Chamoli district continued on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Union Power Minister R K Singh today said that 93 workers of National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) are still missing and 39 still stuck in the tunnel due to the avalanche.

"We are trying to reach them. We are planning to install Early Warning System as a precautionary measure against avalanche,' said R K Singh.

Singh also said that financial aid of Rs 20 lakhs will be given to deceased's family.

Union Home Minister Tuesday issued a statement in Rajya Sabha on the avalanche in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district and said all concerned agencies of Centre and State are monitoring the situation.

"450 jawans of ITBP, 5 teams of NDRF, 8 teams of Indian Army, a Navy team and 5 IAF helicopters are engaged in search and rescue operation," Shah said.

Informing that the Uttarakhand government had declared that there is no danger in the affected area, Amit Shah said that all the agencies are on alert and are working with full swing.