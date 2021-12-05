9 more test positive in Rajasthan for Omicron variant

14 with criminal record and 28 crorepatis in new Rajasthan Cabinet

Jaipur, Dec 05: Four members of a family and five others have tested positive positive with the variant of concern from Jaipur, Rajasthan on Sunday.

State's Health Secretary Vaibhav Galriya confirmed 9 people have been found infected, after their samples were sent for genome sequencing.

He said the family members had recently returned from South Africa. Their samples were sent for genome sequencing to Jaipur's state-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital.

This comes on a day Maharashtra reported 7 new cases linked to Omicron variant.

The total tally of Omicron cases in India is now 21.