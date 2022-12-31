9 killed, several injured as SUV rams into luxury bus in Gujarat's Navsari

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 31: At least nine persons were killed and several injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into a luxury bus in Navsari district of Gujarat in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

The accident occurred on a national highway near Vesma village when the bus was going towards Valsad, while the SUV was coming from the opposite direction, Navsari Superintendent of Police (SP) Rushikesh Upadhyay said.

Gujarat | Several people injured in a collision between a bus and a car in Navsari. Injured admitted to hospital. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/AFUabv1dSB — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

Of the nine persons travelling in the SUV, eight died on the spot along with the driver of the luxury bus, he said.

Those travelling in the SUV were residents of Ankleshwar (in Gujarat) and they were on their way back to their hometown from Valsad, Upadhyay said, adding that the passengers of the bus hailed from Valsad.

PM Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi meets with accident in Mysuru

VN Patel, deputy superintendent of police, Navsari, said that the accident occurred on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway. "One seriously injured has been referred to Surat," ANI quoted Patel as saying.

Union home minister Amit Shah expressed condolences to the family members of those who lost their lives in the accidents.

"The road accident in Gujarat's Navsari is heartbreaking. My condolences to those who have lost their families in this tragedy. May God give them the strength to bear the pain. The local administration is giving immediate treatment to the injured, praying for their speedy recovery," Shah said in a tweet in Gujarati.