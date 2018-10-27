9 allegations of misconduct, corruption allegations: What CVC will probe against Alok Verma

New Delhi, Oct 27: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Central Vigilance Commission to inquire against CBI director, Alok Verma and submit its report in two weeks time. The court said that the CVC probe would be conducted under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge.

What will the CVC probe against Verma? Overall there are nine allegations of misconduct, interference in probes and corruption which the CVC would probe against Verma.

Special Director, CBI, Rakesh Asthana who too like Verma was sent on leave had levelled several charges against the latter. He had accused Verma os accepting bribe in the Moin Qureshi case and also ignoring an intelligence report related to the coal scam.

It may be recalled that before Verma was sent on leave, he had booked Asthana for allegedly receiving money in a bid to give relief to one Satish Babu Sana, who was being probed in the Qureshi case.

The complaint made by Asthana was referred to the CVC in August, following which he produced documents and files relating to the case to substantiate his allegations against the chief. Asthana's main allegation was that Sana had paid Verma Rs 2 crore to get a clean chit in the Qureshi case.

Verma on the other hand accused Asthana and even questioned his integrity. In a communication to the CVC, the CBI said it was probing Asthana in several cases. Further the CBI said that records relating to the Qureshi case was being sought and would be placed before the CVC in three weeks time.

Asthana had also made allegations against Verma in the IRCTC case. He further went on to state that Verma had ignored an intelligence report in the coal scam cases., Despite a warning, not look out notice was served against Sandeep Jajodia and Ashok Chaturvedi, who are accused in this case.