  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    9,000 phones, 500 emails intercepted each month under UPA, reveals RTI

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 22: Amid a furore over the Modi government giving "snooping powers" to investigative agencies, a RTI reply reveals that around 7,500-9,000 phones and 300-500 email accounts were intercepted every month under the then UPA government.

    Representational Image

    "On an average, between 7,500 to 9,000 orders for interception of telephones are issued by Central Government per month. On an average, between 300 to 500 orders for interception of emails are issued by Central Government per month," news agency ANI reported quoting the 2013 RTI.

    Also Read In today's world of cyber terror, why the snoop order on computers is the need of the hour

    The reply also discloses the list of ten central and state agencies that are authorised for lawful interception, which include Intelligence Bureau (IB), (ED), Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), (NIA), Cabinet Secretariat (RAW) and the Commissioner of Police, Delhi.

    The RTI application was received in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on July 12, 2013.

    It may be noted that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday said the authorisation was given under 2009 rules and dismissed opposition's charge of snooping.

    Also Read Opposition slams MHA order on intercepting all computers, Govt defends move

    Responding to the charge, Jaitley said it would have been better if the Opposition had obtained all information before raising this issue. He told the House that the rules under which agencies will be authorised to intercept information were framed in 2009 when the Congress-led UPA was in power.

    The order authorises 10 central agencies such as the Intelligence Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate to intercept, monitor and decrypt any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer.

    Read more about:

    upa rti modi government

    Story first published: Saturday, December 22, 2018, 22:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 22, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue