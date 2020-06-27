'85% cases, 87% deaths from 8 states': Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi, June 27: Eight states, including Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu, contributed 85.5% of the active COVID-19 caseload and 87% of the total deaths due to the disease in India, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan was informed during the 17th Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting held Saturday afternoon.

Maharashtra (1.53 lakh cases, 7,106 deaths), Delhi (77,240 cases, 2,492 deaths) and Tamil Nadu (74,622 cases, 957 deaths) are the three worst-affected regions, with Gujarat reporting over 30,000 cases and UP more than 20,000.

Six days after it recorded four lakh infections, India's COVID-19 tally raced past five lakh on Saturday with the highest single-day surge of 18,552 cases, while the death toll climbed to 15,685, according to Union health ministry data.

The COVID-19 caseload zoomed to 5,08,953, while?384 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, the updated figure at 8 am showed.

It took 110 days for coronavirus infection in the country to reach one lakh while just 39 days more to go past the five lakh-mark on June 27.

This was the fourth consecutive day when coronavirus infection increased by more than 15,000, fourth day while there has been a surge of 3,18,418 infections from June 1 till 27.

The number of active cases stands at 1,97, 387?while 2,95,880 people have recovered and one patient has migrated

"Thus, around 58.13 per cent patients have recovered so far," an official said

The total number of confirmed cases include foreigners.