84-year-old man spends night in bank after being locked inside in Hyderabad bank

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Mar 30: An aged man spent a night in a bank's locker room after the bank staff accidentally locked him inside and left the premises, as per Hyderabad cops.

He was locked inside the room between Monday 4.40 pm and Tuesday 10.30 am. The elderly man, had visited the bank to open his locker on Monday evening but the bank staff apparently did not notice him and locked the premises and left but leaving him inside the bank, police said.

After he did not return home, his family members filed a complaint with Jubilee Hills Police Station. The cops, with the help of CCTV footage noticed the elderly man passing through Jubilee Hills check post area on Monday evening and entering into the bank premises, found him in the semi-conscious state.

Police during course of investigation and after verifying the CCTV footage noticed the elderly man passing through Jubilee Hills check post area on Monday evening and entering into the bank premises, sub inspector S Rajasekhar Reddy told PTI.

Police further found that after locking up the bank premises, all staff left but did not find the elderly man coming out and concluded that he was inside the bank itself.

The man was not carrying his mobile phone as he forgot it at his house on Monday, police said.

The official further said they were in the process of registering a case against the bank staff for their alleged negligent act in connection with the incident.

The police official tweeted: "We have successfully traced him at Union Bank of India, Jubilee Hills check post. Yesterday evening he was confined accidentally in Lockers room of Union Bank. After verifying the CCTV cameras the Jubilee Hills Police successfully rescued him and shifted to near by Hospital."

Some netizens termed it as irresponsible behaviour of bank employees and said the matter needs investigation and necessary action.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 12:27 [IST]