    Mumbai, July11: A total of 83 people have lost their lives due to rain-related incidents in Maharashtra since June 1 and of them, seven died in the last 24 hours, said the State Disaster Management Department.

    Very heavy rain have been lashing Maharashtra and Vidarbha region over the past few days.

    83 rain-related deaths reported in Maharashtra
    People wade through a waterlogged street amid monsoon rains, near the closed Andheri Subway in Mumbai

    On Sunday, as per state disaster management authority, 76 persons had lost lives and 62 were injured in various rain-related incidents.

    the department said 838 houses have been damaged and 4,916 people have been shifted to safer locations, while 35 relief camps have been set up by it and the rehabilitation department in the state.

    Maharashtra rains: Flood-like situation in Gadchiroli district; Schools, colleges shut for 3-daysMaharashtra rains: Flood-like situation in Gadchiroli district; Schools, colleges shut for 3-days

    In Wardha district 2 persons have died due to lightning while 2 others were drowned in flood.

    In Gadchiroli, a truck carrying 5 passengers washed away in flood waters in Aheri Taluka. Local authorities have recovered, three bodies and search operation going on for remaining 2 persons.

    In Nanded district also one person lost life due to lightning. One person has also lost life in Sindhudurg district.

    IMD has issued red alert in Chandrapur and Gadchiroli district and orange alert for Konkan region for Sunday. For Monday, red alert has been issued for various districts of Konkan and West Vidarbha.

    Story first published: Monday, July 11, 2022, 15:08 [IST]
    X