80th anniversary of Quit India movement: Martyrs remembered at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan

Mumbai, Aug 09: Tributes were paid to martyrs on Tuesday at the August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai to mark the 80th anniversary of the Quit India movement.

The movement is a major milestone in the history of India's struggle for independence from British rule.

Floral tributes were paid to freedom fighters and others who laid down their lives in the freedom struggle. People visited the August Kranti Maidan in the morning and offered floral tributes at the Gandhi Smruti Stambh.

All you need to know about August Kranti Maidan

August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai holds a very important place in the history of Indian independence struggle. This is the ground from where Mahatma Gandhi gave the clarion call of 'do-or-die' for independence.

The movement in August 1942, with Mahatma Gandhi's call for immediate independence, was launched at Mumbai's Gowalia Tank, which later came to be known as August Kranti Maidan due to its association with the historic occasion.

The maidan got its name from a tank which used to exist and was used for bathing cows. 'Gou' means cow and 'wala' refers to the owner of the cattle. The ground exists stands over the tank which was filled over. Unhappy with the Sir Stafford Cripps Mission sent by the British government, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) met on August 7, 1942 and decided to ask the British to leave India. Yusuf Meheraly, the then mayor of Bombay and prominent Congress leader, suggested the slogan 'Quit India', which was accepted by Mahatma Gandhi.

Though prominent leaders were arrested, patriots led by Aruna Asaf Ali hoisted the Indian tri-colour. The government made attempts to suppress the resistance by using teargas canisters and resorting to lathi-charge. The August Kranti Maidan is near Mani Bhavan, another landmark associated with the Mahatma. Mahatma Gandhi used to stay at Mani Bhavan during his visits to Mumbai. The monument has been converted into a museum now.

Today, the Gowalia Tank Maidan is a popular playground. The ground has been split up in to five parts now. The largest part is an open playground for all, there is a smaller playground for small children, a garden for senior citizens. A memorial in the park stands testimony to the historic event during Indian independence struggle.

