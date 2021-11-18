800M use internet, 750M use smartphones, cryptocurrency: Key points from PM Modi's speech at Sydney Dialogue

PM Modi to inaugurate first global innovation summit of pharmaceuticals on Thursday

New Delhi, Nov 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue was focussed on India's technology evolution and revolution. He listed out five important transitions that is taking place in the country and explained why democracies should work together for shared prosperity and security.

He highlighted India's digital revolution, data consumption and how the country is becoming an ideal destination for future investment on technology. All through the speech, the PM urged democracies to work closely for common good.

Here are the major points from his speech:

The biggest strength of democracy is openness. At the same time, we should not allow a few vested interests to misuse this openness

Over 1.3 billion Indians have a unique digital identity. We are on our way to connect six hundred thousand villages with broadband.

We have built the world's most efficient payment infrastructure, the UPI.

Over 800 million Indians use internet; 750 million are on smart-phones. We are one of the largest consumer of data per capita and have one of the cheapest data in the world.

We are transforming the lives of the people by using digital technology for governance, inclusion, empowerment, connectivity, delivery of benefits and welfare.

Recently, we have used technology to deliver over 1.1 billion doses of vaccines, across India's vast geography using ArogyaSetu and Cowin platforms.

Our One Nation, One Card will deliver benefits to the hundreds of millions of workers anywhere in the country.

We are also using digital technology for clean energy transition, conversion of resources and protection of biodiversity.

We are investing in developing indigenous capabilities in telecom technology such as 5G and 6G.

India is one of the leading nations in artificial intelligence and machine learning, especially in human-centred and ethical use of artificial intelligence. We are developing strong capabilities in Cloud platforms and cloud computing. This is key to resilience and digital sovereignty. We are building world class capabilities in quantum computing.

India's Space programme is a vital part of our economy and security. It is now open to innovation and investment from the private sector.India is already a major centre for providing cyber security solutions and services to corporates around the world.

We have the benefit of our skills and global trust.And now, we are focusing on hardware. We are preparing a package of incentives to become a key manufacturer of semi-conductors. Our production linked incentive schemes in electronics and telecom are already attracting local and global players to set up base in India.

The greatest product of technology today is data.In India, we have created a robust framework of data protection, privacy and security.And, at the same time, we use data as a source of empowerment of people.India has unmatched experience in doing this in a democratic framework with strong guarantees of individual rights.

India's democratic traditions are old; its modern institutions are strong. And, we have always believed in the world as one family.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all democratic nations to work together to ensure that cryptocurrency does not end up in the wrong hands, cautioning that it can spoil the youth.

Story first published: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 11:57 [IST]