80 years on, Russia facing German tanks again: Putin

India

lekhaka-Deepak Tiwari

Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement came during the 80th anniversary of the conclusion of the Battle of Stalingrad, which is still one of the largest tank wars.

New Delhi, Feb 3: For Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Ukraine crisis is a reminiscent of the Second World War. Amidst reports that Germany is offering its Leopard tanks to Ukraine, Putin has shown his concern and drawn attention to the fact that some 80 years ago, his country had faced a similar situation. During the Second World War, Hitler's army had marched to the USSR with heavy tanks. It's another thing that he had lost the war then.

While the Ukraine crisis is far from over, new developments are taking place rapidly. Many people worry if it could become a bigger crisis and turn into World War III. Putin drawing parallels from history shows that he still thinks the crisis could take the shape of a World War.

Putin has been quoted saying that after 80 years his country is again facing German tanks. His statement came during the 80th anniversary of the conclusion of the Battle of Stalingrad which is still one of the largest tank wars. His statement is also an indication that German support to Ukraine has not gone well with Russia and there could be some consequences.

Russia is planning a major new offensive, says Ukrainian Defence Minister

'We have the means to respond'

The Russian government is well aware of the fact that NATO countries have ganged up against it. Most of the member nations have supplied weapons, tanks and necessary equipment to Ukraine. Issuing a warning against all such nations, Putin said that those who hope to defeat Russia on the battlefield do not understand that a modern war with it will be very different for them.

Putin warned the countries supplying war material to Ukraine and said that although Russia is not sending its tanks to their borders, it has the means to respond. He has made it clear to the countries aiding Ukraine that Russia's counter would not be limited to armoured hardware. Therefore, everyone should beware of the consequences.

Russia will make greater use of its potential

There are various interpretations of what Putin said but one thing is clear - the Western alliance aiding Ukraine is not being seen favourably by the Russian leadership. Echoing what Putin said, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that as new weapons are delivered by the collective West, Russia will make greater use of its potential to respond.

Putin threatened UK with missile attack, claims Boris Johnson

As more aid is coming for Ukraine, Russia is feeling threatened. However, Putin has made it clear that his nation has again been threatened by German tanks, but this time too it has an answer to the Germans.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, February 3, 2023, 13:37 [IST]