8 Years of Modi govt: BJP to run 15-day long Special Campaign for Public Outreach Programme from May 30

New Delhi, May 27: On the completion of eight years of Modi Government, the Bharatiya Janata Party will run a 15-day long Special Campaign for Public Outreach Programme about the welfare schemes of the Central Government which will start from 30th of May. Under this campaign, party workers will interact with the beneficiaries of various schemes of the Central Government and take feedback regarding the schemes.

Talking to media after the Meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party's national office bearers being held in Jaipur, the National General Secretary Vinod Tawde said, senior party office-bearers will also spend the night in the homes of the beneficiaries. Tawde said that three statements have been issued at this juncture. The first statement focuses on the completion of eight years of the Modi Government, which states that crores of people have benefited from various public welfare schemes of the Central Government.

A statement in the meeting has been issued regarding the recent victory of BJP in four states. Tawde informed that the vote percentage of the party has increased from 39 to 42 per cent in Uttar Pradesh. He said that the people of the country have believed in the popular policies of the Modi Government.

The third statement was relating to the Government of Rajasthan and its functioning. BJP MP and National Spokesman Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said that Rajasthan has lagged behind other states in terms of development. He said that the State Government has worked against women and youth. Rathore said, the law and order situation in the state is worst, more than seven lakh new cases have been registered.

