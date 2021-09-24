8 lakhs of the covishield and covaccine arrived to Tamilnadu

UK govt approves Covishield as qualified vaccine for travel amid row over discrimination

By Munesh Krishna

Chennai, Sep 24: The Tamilnadu government is taking steps to Vaccinate all those over 18 years of age to control the spread of corona.

A special mega camp has been held in the state for last 2 weeks as there is a growing interest among the public to vaccinate.

The chief minister M. K. Stalin insisted that 50 lakhs vaccines be provided weekly.

Reports stated that so far 4 crore and 25 lakhs of vaccines of covishield and covaccine have been procured by the state government.

Over 79.58 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs, says Centre

Around about 4 core and 38 lakhs of the people in the state were vaccinated.

Mean while7 lakhs and 45 thousand of covishield and 50 thousand covaccine were received in flights from Pune to Chennai.

Vaccines which arrived in Chennai airport was taken to DMS Teynampet ware house and will distributed to districts immediately said the health officials.

Story first published: Friday, September 24, 2021, 12:52 [IST]