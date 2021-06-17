8 kilograms of peacock feathers seized in Delhi

YouTube
    New Delhi, June 17: Around 8 kg peacock feathers, that were being smuggled to Hong Kong, were seized at the Foreign Post Office in New Delhi, the Delhi customs zone said on Wednesday.

    The peacock is the national bird of India and it is protected under Schedule-I of the Wild Life (Protection) Act that prohibits its hunting.

    Representational Image

    The Air Cargo Commissionerate (Export) seized 10 unregistered parcels destined to Hong Kong containing peacock feathers weighing approx 8 kg at Foreign Post Office, New Delhi, it tweeted.

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is already looking into the recent seizure of over 21 lakh pieces of peacock feathers by the customs department that were being smuggled to China disguised as plastic pipes.

    The consignment, collectively weighing 2,565 kg and estimated to worth around ₹ 5.25 crore, was seized at Inland Container Depot (ICD) in Tughlakabad in March this year.

    The CBI had alleged that between September 2020 and February 2021, various consignments of peacock tail feathers through 26 shipping bills were exported by a Delhi-based company to a consignee in China by concealing the package details.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 17, 2021, 9:43 [IST]
