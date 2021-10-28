10 dead, 16 injured after mini bus falls into gorge in J&K's Doda; PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Jammu, Oct 28: At least ten persons are dead while sixteen others got injured after a mini bus travelling from Thathri to Doda fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district today morning.

The incident took place while the bus was on its way to Doda from Thathri and suddenly rolled down into a deep gorge along with river Chenab on Thathri-Doda road near Sui Gwari.

As per the information provided by the Additional SP of Doda, the rescue operation is still underway. The injured persons have been sent to the hospital for medical treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths in a road accident. "Saddened by the road accident near Thatri, Doda in Jammu and Kashmir. In this hour of grief, I convey my condolences to the bereaved families. I pray that the people who have been injured recover at the earliest," a tweet from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives, and ₹50,000 for those injured, the PMO further said on Twitter.

Union minister Jitendra Singh said that all the assistance will be provided to local authorities. "Just now spoke to D.C.Doda Vikas Sharma, the injured being shifted to GMC Doda. Whatever further assistance required will be provided," he said on Twitter.

The minister also paid condolences to the families of those killed in the road accident.