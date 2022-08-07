India
YouTube
  • search
Trending Vice President Election 2022 Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    8 bogies of a goods train derails in Haryana

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, Aug 07: A coal-laden goods train derailed near Rohtak's Kharawar railway station on Sunday, disrupting rail traffic on the route, police said.

    As per ANI, 8 bogies of the goods train derailed on the Delhi Rohtak railway line near Kharawar railway station of Haryana and the railway track has been blocked.

    8 bogies of a goods train derails in Haryana

    "The goods train was headed from Shakur Basti in Delhi to Suratgarh via Rohtak. It was laden with coal. Seven wagons derailed in the incident after which rail traffic was affected on the route," Assistant Sub-Inspector of Rohtak police, Manoj Kumar told PTI.

    <strong>Train accident: 6 killed, 45 injured as Bikaner-Guwahati Express derails in Bengal, PM takes stoc</strong>kTrain accident: 6 killed, 45 injured as Bikaner-Guwahati Express derails in Bengal, PM takes stock

    The cause behind the incident will be investigated by the Railway authorities, he said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

    The police official said that railway engineers and other officials and workers reached the site after the incident and were trying to restore the rail traffic.

    A portion of the rail track where the incident occurred was also damaged, he added.

    Comments

    More TRAIN DERAILS News  

    Read more about:

    train derails haryana

    Story first published: Sunday, August 7, 2022, 16:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 7, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X