7th Pay Commission: With CG employees being snubbed in manifestos, new system is only hope

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 09: The hopes of Central Government employees who were awaiting good news on the 7th Pay Commission have been further dashed.

It began with a number of assurances that the basic minimum pay as well as the fitment factor would be hiked. Despite all the discussions, deliberations and pleading, the Central Government decided to keep the issue in the cold storage. Lakhs of employees were left in the lurch as they awaited good news on this issue.

The only other ray of hope available for the CG employees was the manifestos that were recently released by the major political parties. None of the parties make even a mention of this issue and there is no other assurance given as well.

Both the BJP and Congress released their manifestos, but there has been no promise for the CG employees. There are several sops that have been doled out to the farming community, but when it comes to the CG employees all parties have remained mum.

The hopes of the CG employees had been considerably raised, when reports suggested that the government would make a last minute decision. There were at least three Cabinet meetings that were held a month before the model code of conduct came into place.

However, there was no mention of a salary hike in any of the Cabinet meetings. Once the model code of conduct came into place, it was curtains for the CG employees. The government is not allowed to make any policy decisions or announcements after the model code of conduct comes into place.

The only ray of hope that remains for the CG employees is for the new government to take over. Only then can they expect any sort of announcement in this regard. The government has however been indicating that there would be no more pay commissions and the 7th Pay Commission was the last. This would mean that the new system of deciding salaries based on the inflation and on a yearly basis is what the CG employees can hope for in the future.