    7th Pay Commission: What Finance Minister was told about pay hike

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 15: The Union Budget 2019 would be a much awaited one for the Central Government employees who are expecting some good news on the 7th Pay Commission.

    The new Finance Minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman was bridged about the issue after she took over. There have been deliberations, but the question is will there will sops for the CG employees in July.

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

    Sources tell Oneindia that the possibility of some big news on the issue is bleak. The first priority would be to get the Indian economy on track which hit a 5 year low growth of 6.8 per cent in 2018-19.

    The source however added that the issue would not be completely ignored. The government is considering an increase in order to boost spending, which in turn would help the economy grow. This as one of the main issues that was put forth by the expenditure committee during its meeting with the Finance Minister.

    7th Pay Commission: 5 fold increase in incentives, RBI rate cut signal good news soon

    Another indication is the recent decision of the Reserve Bank of India, which announced a rate cut. This could be another indication for the CG employees that some good news is on the way.

    The source further went on to add that the issue relating to the Dearness Allowance is also being looked into. The CG employees have been demanding a four per cent increase in their DA. If this is awarded that the same would go up to 16 per cent and this would be the biggest increase since the recommendations of the pay panel were implemented.

    The 7th Pay Commission had recommended a hike in basic minimum pay of Rs 18,000. The CG employees have been demanding that the same be hiked to Rs 26,000.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 15, 2019, 7:16 [IST]
