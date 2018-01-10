7th Pay Commission: Salaries to be adjusted when DA crosses 50 per cent

The 7th Pay Commission recommendations have for long now been a subject matter of debate and bone of contention. For the 50 lakh Central Government employees, the wait has been a long one and one must add desperate and frustrating.

The fact that there has been no progress in the matter was also confirmed in the Lok Sabha. The latest on the issue is that a high-level committee being constituted in this regard. However there is no official confirmation on the same.

Questions for the government On the floor of the House, the Finance Ministry was asked if there was any proposal to form a pay panel for increasing salaries and allowances of Central Government employees and pensioners in future. Is there a proposal to adjust the salaries of employees when Dearness Allowance crossed 50 per cent? Is the Department of Expenditure planning to regularly monitor salaries and allowances of CG employees and recommend changes. The response by the government The Minister of State for Finance, P Radhakrishnan said that the DoPT had formed the National Anomaly Committee in August. In response to the other three questions, the minister said that no such proposals were under consideration for now. What is the future plan The National Anomaly Committee was supposed to meet and decide on a variety of issues. However this did not take place. Further it was stated that minimum pay hike and fitment factor was not an anomaly and hence would not come under the purview of the NAC. Now reports suggest that a high-level committee would be constituted. It would comprise officials and ministers from all departments and the matter would be decided further. However this proposal is still in the offering and no file to this effect has moved as yet. 7th Pay Commission, confirmed is the last The Centre however has made it clear that the 7th Pay Commission is likely to be the last one. The government was also considering adjusting salaries of employees and pensioners when Dearness Allowance (DA) crosses 50 percent, instead of forming new pay commission.

