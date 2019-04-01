7th Pay Commission: Pay hike, promotion to be decided on new grading system starting today?

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 01: While lakhs of Central Government employees await good news relating to the 7th Pay Commission, this month onwards there is likely to be a new formula in place to decide on the pay hike and promotions.

The government is likely to set in motion a new process that would decide on the pay hikes and promotions of CG employees.

The idea is to weed out non-performers. In future, public feedback and ratings would matter while promotions are being awarded.

Better promotions would depend on how the ratings and public feedback is. The Department of Personnel and Training has prepared a full grading system and a proposal has been sent to the government in this regard.

Up to 80 per cent of the weightage will be on public feedback for promotion. This would apply to better appraisal of government employees in the departments where they are directly involved with the public. Grading of officials by the people and their experience during government work will be available in the public domain. The grading will decide on the salary and promotion of the people. The proposed system is being implemented on the basis of what the 7th Pay Commission had recommended. The pay panel had also modified the Modified Assured Career Progression process.

The panel had said that the Modified Assured Career Progression (MACP) scheme has been further modified. It is expected that the present formulation will address the widespread dissatisfaction prevailing in the earlier system, in which the gain or progression through the MACP was considered inadequate. The 7th Pay Commission had also proposed withholding the annual increments in case of those employees who are unable to meet the benchmark either for MACP or regular promotion within the first 20 years of their service.

Two Rajya Sabha members, Ravi Prakash Verma and Neeraj Shankar had asked the finance ministry, whether there was any proposal to increase the fitment factor from 2.57 to 2.81 times. In August they had asked if there was a proposal to increase the fitment factor to 3.68 times. Minister of State for Finance P Radhakrishnan said that there is no such proposal. "The fitment factor for the purpose of fixation of pay in the revised pay structure based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission is 2.57 which is uniformly applicable to all categories of employees. As the same is based on the specific and considered recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission, no change therein is envisaged," the minister said.

This new system would decide on how the CG employees are rated. It is based on this rating that the employees would get their promotions and hikes. The development comes in the wake of CG employees expressing their unhappiness over the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.