7th Pay Commission: Pay Fixation deadline details on extension

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 05: The Pay Fixation deadline under the 7th Pay Commission has been extended by the Union Government.

This would come as a major relief for the Central Government employees who have been demanding the same.

The Ministry of Finance said that the deadline for pay fixation has been extended within three months from the date of issuance of the order dated April 15. Several Central Government employees had requested the government to extend the deadline as they were not prepared to do the exercise in the given period of time.

This decision would allow CG employees to choose whether they want fixed payment on the basis of the date of promotion or on the basis of the date of increment.

The government order said that the decision by the Centre comes after large number of references were received by the department seeking condonation of delay and allowing another opportunity to exercise/re-exercise the option for pay fixation as the employees have faced time constraints etc. In exercising their option for pay fixation.

The issue has been examined in this Department and the Competent Authority in the partial modification has approved for allowing another opportunity to government employees to exercise/re-exercise option for pay fixation within 3 months from the date of the issue of this office Memorandum (April 15)," the order also read.

The order further said that there would be no further request for extension of date or relaxation of condonation in exerting the option.