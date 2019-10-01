  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    7th Pay Commission: No hike confirmed, but productivity linked bonus on its way

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 01: Even as the wait gets longer for good news on the 7th Pay Commission, there could be some news soon that would cheer Central Government employees up.

    While there are reports that the government has approved a pay hike, sources tell OneIndia that no such decision has been taken. There is also no decision on the additional Dearness Allowance that has been taken as yet.

    7th Pay Commission: No hike confirmed, but productivity linked bonus on its way

    However what the government is looking to do is give sops in a bid to ensure that there is more spending, which in turn would help the markets. What CG employees could expect is a productivity linked bonus.

    A decision to provide productivity linked bonus to the personnel of the Army Ordinance Corps has been made. Group C personnel are likely to get Rs 7,000 and the Group D personnel would get Rs 1,200.

    7th Pay Commission: 26 month arrears and big pay hike announced

    Further, there is good news for Group A and Group B non-ministerial personnel working in the health ministry. The Hospital/Patient Care Allowance is being hiked. The employees under matrix level 8 would get Rs 4,100 as a hike and those in the matrix level 9 will get a Rs 5,300 hike.

    Further, there has been an announcement to give a 78-day bonus to the non-gazetted staff in the Railways as a festival bonus. They would get an amount of Rs 17,951.

    However, there has been no decision on the pay hike that the CG employees are seeking.

    The 7th Pay Commission had recommended a hike of Rs 18,000, but the CG employees have been demanding that the same be increased to Rs 26,000.

    More 7TH PAY COMMISSION News

    Read more about:

    7th pay commission hike bonus central government employees

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 1, 2019, 6:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue