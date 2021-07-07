7th Pay Commission: No decision on DA today as Cabinet meet stands cancelled

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 07: All eyes are on the The resumption of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) under the 7th Pay Commission.

In the last meeting Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba gave everyone a patient hearing and it is now expected that a decision would be made soon and the announcement is round the corner.

Reports had said that a decision on the resumption of DA would be taken today at a Cabinet meeting.

However this morning, an update stated that the Cabinet meeting and CCEA scheduled for 11 am had been cancelled. Moreover a Cabinet expansion is expected to take place today.

Reports quoting Shiva Gopal Mishra, Secretary - Staff Side at National Council of JCM said last week that the DA and DR would resume in September 2021. In our meeting held on June 26, it has been agreed that the Central Government employees will start getting DA and DR from September 2021, he said.

The meeting was held to discuss the resumption of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief. Following this a letter went viral on the social media stating that the government has announced the resumption of DA and DR. The signed letter was attributed to the Finance Secretary T V Somanathan. However the government has said that this is a fake letter and no such announcement has been made as of now.

"A document is doing rounds on social media claiming resumption of DA to Central Government employees & Dearness Relief to Central Government pensioners from July 2021. 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗢𝗠 𝗶𝘀 #𝗙𝗔𝗞𝗘. 𝗡𝗼 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗢𝗠 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗶𝘀𝘀𝘂𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝐆𝐎𝐈," the Finance Ministry had clarified.

In March the government said that the employees and pensioners will receive full benefits of the allowance form July 1 and all pending instalments will be restored.

"In view of the crisis arising out of COVID-19, it has been decided that additional instalment of dearness allowance payable to central government employees and dearness relief (DR) to central government pensioners due from January 1, 2020, shall not be paid," the government had said.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 7, 2021, 9:14 [IST]