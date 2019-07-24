  • search
    7th Pay Commission: Maha govt approves recommendations for local bodies

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Mumbai, July 24: The provisions of the 7th Pay Commission have been approved for the employees of the local bodies in Maharashtra.

    The Maharashtra government approved the recommendations for the municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the state effective from September 1 this year.

    7th Pay Commission: Maha govt approves recommendations for local bodies
    Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

    The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis. This move comes ahead of the crucial assembly election set to be held later this year in the state.

    An amount of Rs 409 crore has been allotted in this regard. This would benefit both the employees as well as the pensioners in the state. The arrears from January 2016 to August 2019 will be given in the next five years in annual instalments.

    The local bodies will have to get the details and inform the employees about the implementation of the recommendation made by the 7th Pay Commission.

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 8:47 [IST]
