7th Pay Commission: Pay hike in Jan, NAC to give majority vote| Oneindia News

All eyes are on the meeting of the National Anomaly Committee which will hike the basic pay from what the 7th Pay Commission had recommended. The meeting is set to be held in the month of October.

After the meeting a report would be prepared. However for the basic minimum pay hike to be effective, the committee would have to give a majority vote.

Latest updates on NAC meeting Sources now confirm that the meeting will be held in October. Earlier it was slated for the last week of September, but since there were some pressing and pending issues, the meeting will now be held in October. Sources also say that the meeting is likely to be held anytime before October 15. Latest updates on majority vote at NAC While the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is keen on a hike in basic minimum pay, he would however have to first approve a report to be submitted by the NAC. There is a clear indication that the NAC would not go against the wishes of the Finance Minister. When the meeting is held in October, the NAC would vote in majority for a hike in basic minimum pay. Latest updates on NAC report Once the meeting is held, the National Anomaly Committee would submit its report to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. The report will be submitted in December to Jaitley, sources indicate. Once the report is submitted the Finance Minister would clear the proposal paving the way for a hike in basic minimum salary for the 50 lakh Central Government employees who have been waiting for good news on the same. Latest updates on 7th Pay Commission The 7th Pay Commission had suggested the basic pay to be at Rs 18,000. However the CG employees had said it was not enough and they could not make two ends meet. Now the latest updates suggest that the government would tinker with the fitment factor which would go from 2.57 to 3 times. This would mean that the basic pay would rise from Rs 18,000 to Rs 21,000.

