7th Pay Commission: Latest on pay hike, Cabinet meet confirmed for January end

What will NAC decide

Central government employees have been demanding that their basic pay is hiked. Within the NAC, the thinking is that the basic pay should be hiked from Rs 18,000 to Rs 21,000. The CG employees however feel that the hike should be at Rs 26,000. The NAC however would have two choices. It could either hike the basic pay to Rs 26,000 or grant Rs 21,000 with arrears.

If the basic pay is hiked to Rs 21,000, then the employees would demand arrears from January 2016 onwards. For now, the government feels that the pay hike would be effective starting January 2017 and there would be no arrears. With the unions pushing hard, the NAC would be compelled to give one of the following.