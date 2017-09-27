7th Pay Commission: Latest on fitment factor and relief for pensioners also

After the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission were cleared, the next good news for Central Government employees is the hike in basic minimum pay.

Over 50 lakh CG employees are waiting eagerly for this pay hike. However the question that is being asked is whether the rise in the fitment factor would be applicable to pensioners.

Latest updates on pay hike for pensioners Government sources say that the pay hike would mean tinkering with the fitment factor. This would be applicable to both the serving employees as well as the pensioners. This news comes as a major relief to the pensioners under the Central Government who have been awaiting for good news on the same. Latest updates on fitment factor The government is set to raise the fitment factor from 2.57 to 3 times. This will be a big step by the government since it approved the recommendations of the pay panel in June. If the 2.57 fitment factor is tinkered with fitment factor 3.00, then salary and pension will go up. Good news for pensioners The tinkering with the fitment factor is crucial for both the CG employees and the pensioners. Sources say that once the fitment factor is raised to 3 times it would be applicable to both the CG employees as well as the pensioners. The National Anomaly Committee would meet in October. Once the hike is approved through a majority vote, a report would be prepared and then handed over to the Finance Minister. The Finance Minister had assured that the matter would be looked into and there would be good news for both pensioners as well the employees. Nightmare of 7th Pay Commission to end For CG employees and pensioners the 7th Pay Commission was a nightmare and had led to a great deal of frustration. The committee formed in 2016 had given its recommendations and suggested that the pay hike be at Rs 18,000. However this had not brought any relief to the employees and pensioners. Now the demand is that it be hiked to Rs 26,000. However the government would raise the fitment factor 3 times which would mean that the hike would be at Rs 21,000.

OneIndia News