7th Pay Commission: Latest news, Will Rahul Gandhi come to rescue of CG employees

With the hopes of the Central Government employees being dashed, Rahul Gandhi has now taken up the issue of the 7th Pay Commission. He questioned the Modi sarkar on the low minimum pay and asked why it was not being raised.

The Congress leader decided to take up the cause of the 48 lakh government employees who have been eagerly waiting for some good news on hike in basic minimum pay.

Why is salary so low The Congress vice-president who filed his nomination for the post of president on Monday shared a video of a lady speaking about the low pay scale for teachers employed in the states and Centre as well. Seventh Pay Commission mein Rs 18, 000 maasik hone ke bawajood fixed aur contract mahina pagaar Rs 5,500 aur Rs 10, 000 kyun hai? (Despite several recommendations made under 7th Pay Commission suggesting Rs 18,000 per month as minimum pay, why is the pay for fixed and contract workers at Rs 5,500 and Rs 10,000?)" Rahul Gandhi said. Ill-treatment of employees Rahul Gandhi has been constantly asking questions about the manner in which the CG employees are being treated. He has said that the Modi government has been ill-treating the CG employees. This is incidentally the first time that a leader from the opposition has raised the issue of the CG employees. Massive protest On December 13 the Rajasthan state government employees have planned a major protest across the state unhappy with the manner in which the 7th Pay Commission issue has been handled. They want the recommendations to be implemented from January 1 2016 instead of January 1 2017. Centre mum on 7th Pay Commission Meanwhile the Centre is quiet on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. It has already made it clear that the basic minimum pay hike and fitment factors are not an anomaly. This has dashed the hopes of the CG employees who have been left frustrated and disgusted.

OneIndia News