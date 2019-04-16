  • search
    New Delhi, Apr 16: There is some good news on the 7th Pay Commission, with the indian Railways taking a major decision.

    7th Pay Commission latest news: Merger in posts, hike for few employees
    Representational Image

    The Indian Railway Board will merge three posts into one and a common recruitment exam would be conducted. The posts that would be merged are the TC, ECRC and CC.
    These employees would get their salaries based on the recommendations made by the pay panel.

    Prior to this decision, the Railway Recruitment Board conducted three different recruitment processes to hire and select these candidates. It must however be noted that this change will not affect the present employees and their present duties.

    7th Pay Commission: Amidst the sadness some good news on Income Tax

    The notification published in this regard states that the duties of the current staff will not be altered in any way even after the posts come under one umbrella. However the newly appointed people can be hired in any of the following posts-CC,TC, ECRC.

    In other developments the Centre has increased the DA and DR for employees up to three per cent from the existing nine per cent. The Railway employees are soon going to get promotions and hike in their salaries.

    A five fold additional incentive is on the cards for those employees who acquire higher degrees and the gratuity ceiling has been increased from Rs 10 to 20 lakh. These are the latest developments regarding the 7th Pay Commission. But the big news of a hike in the basic minimum pay continues to evade the CG employees.

