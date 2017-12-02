7th Pay Commission: Latest news, indefinite strike, Jaitley the great betrayer

All broke assurances

Assurances were given by a group of ministers including Home Minister Rajnath SIngh and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. On June 30 2016 both ministers had assured that the high level committee will increase the minimum pay and fitment formula. The assurance given to the NJCA leaders by the Group of Ministers (including Finance Minister) on 30-06-2016 is that enhancement in minimum pay and fitment factor (multiplication factor) will be considered favourably by the government, once the proposal in this regard is submitted to government by the proposed "High Level Committee" within four months. Hence, the matter will come for the "consideration" of the government only after submission of the report by the High Level Committee," Jaitley had said in the Rajya Sabha.

A letter written by D K Sengupta, deputy secretary to the Government of India stated that the Minimum Pay Hike and Fitment Factor doesn't appear to be an 'Anomaly'. "As against the Minimum Wage decided to be Rs 18,000/- by the Govt. w.e.f. 01.01.2016 while the Staff-Side has said that this should be not less than Rs 26,000/-and the multiplication factor ought to have been 3.714 and not 2.57. They have further asked for the pay matrix to be changed. Objecting to the methodology adopted by the 7th Pay Commission in computing the Minimum Wage, they have given a number of reasons like the retail prices of the commodities quoted by the Labour Bureau being irrational, adoption of the 12 monthly average of the retail price being contents to the Dr. Avkrovd formula, the website of the Agriculture Ministry giving the retail prices of commodities forming the basis of computation of minimum wage provides a different picture, so on and so forth. However, when one compares this item with the three situations given in DoPT's OM. No. 11/2/2016-jCA dated 16th August, 2016 and 20th February, 2017, it does not appear that this satisfies any of them to be treated as an anomaly."