7th Pay Commission latest news and updates: Smiles in this troubled state

New Delhi, Sep 13: In this troubled state there was some good news for employees regarding the 7th Pay Commission.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday announced an additional two per cent dearness allowance (DA) for its state government employees and pensioners.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Dead end, bad news, it is confirmed, no hike anytime now

The state administrative council (SAC), which met here under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik, sanctioned the release of an additional instalment of 2 per cent DA, with effect from July 1 this year over the existing rate of 7 per cent of the basic pay/pension, an official spokesperson said. The impact on the exchequer would be Rs 118 crore for the current financial year and approximately Rs 177 crore annually, the official said.

The enhancement would benefit around 4.50 lakh state government employees and 1.60 lakh pensioners, the official added.

Meanwhile a top official confirmed for OneIndia that the issue relating to the 7th Pay Commission and the Central Government employees is on hold now. There is no movement on it as there are other pressing issues such as the soaring fuel prices and rupee fall. We need to get those things in order, before we move over to the issue relating to the 7th Pay Commission, the official also said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission latest news and updates: As hopes die, CG employees to hit the roads

This bad news for the CG employees comes in the wake of protests being planned. The CG employees have decided to up the ante on the issue relating to the 7th Pay Commission and have decided to observe September 19 as 'All India Protest Day.

This is a clear indication that has been no movement on the 7th Pay Commission. The last time discussions to this effect were held, the government said that it would get back after studying the financial implications.