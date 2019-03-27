7th Pay Commission: Higher education, higher salary, check eligibility, criteria here

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 27: The Government recently announced a major benefit under the 7th Pay Commission.

The government said that there would be a five fold increase in the one-time incentives given to the employees provided they acquire a higher degree while serving in their respective departments. The order also said that a lump sum amount of Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000 would be given those CG employees acquiring fresh higher educational qualifications.

However there have been doubts raised about the order with several employees asking, who this benefit would be extended to. Doubts are also raised on the criteria. Please check this image below to read the eligibility, criteria and other details.

The ministry said, Central Government Servants acquiring fresh higher qualifications after coming into service are granted incentive in the form of one-time lump-sum amount ranging from 2000/- to 10,000/-, as provided in this Department's OM No. 1/2/89-Estt.(Pay-l) dated 09.04.1999 and other related OMs."

The move is aimed at encouraging CG employees to go for a higher educational degree. If a person has done a degree/diploma (3 years), then a lump sum amount of Rs 10,000 would be payable, if the degree/diploma is more than 3 years or equivalent, then the payable amount is Rs 15,000. If the postgraduate degree/diploma is of duration of 1 year or less, then the payable amount would be Rs 20,000 and if the postgraduate degree/ diploma is of duration of more than 1 year or equivalent, then the amount payable would be Rs 25,000. In the case of those who have acquired a PhD degree or its equivalent, then the incentive would stand at Rs 30,000.

This order is likely to bring some cheer to the CG employees who have been waiting for some good news on the 7th Pay Commission. We are aware that there was no hike in basic minimum pay, but does this news cheer you? Let us know in our comments section.