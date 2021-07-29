7th Pay Commission: Here is why basic monthly pay of CG employees will not increase

New Delhi, July 29:

New Delhi, July 29: With the Dearness Allowance of Central Government employees under the 7th Pay Commission being increased, there is talk that the government is likely to revise the basic salary as well.

However the government has said that there is no consideration to increase the monthly basic salary of the CG employees. In a written reply, the government said that it is not considering any such scheme.

Further it also said that the fitment factor of 2.57 was implemented uniformly for all categories of employees only for the purpose of fixation of pay in the revised pay structure based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

The Ministry of Finance was asked if the government is considering a raise in the basic pay after the restoration of DA and DR. The DA and DR were recently restored following a decision of the Union Cabinet.