7th Pay Commission: Govt introduces simple, secure family pension rules

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 05: In good news related to the 7th Pay Commission, the government of India has introduced secure and simple family pension rules.

Union Minister, Jitendraa Singh said that the new rules will be introduced and the provisional family pension will be given when a receipt of claim for Family Pension or Death Certificate from the suitable family member is confirmed, without any essential formalities or procedural specifications.

"A provision was recently made for the provisional family pension to be sanctioned immediately on receipt of a claim for family pension and death certificate from the eligible family member without waiting for other formalities or procedural requirements to be completed," Singh said.

"In the wake of the pandemic, the Department of Pension and Pensioners Welfare has been, from time to time, very sensitively responding to each of the issues concerned with Pensioners and elder citizens.

Reforms are also being undertaken accordingly," Singh also said.

In the wake of the pandemic, the fresh instructions imply that the Provisional Family Pension may be sanctioned immediately after getting the Family Pension and Death Certificate from the family members.

Story first published: Saturday, June 5, 2021, 11:00 [IST]