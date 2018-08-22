7th Pay Commission: Good news, 16 per cent hike announced for these employees

New Delhi, Aug 22: There is good news on the 7th Pay Commission for employees of this state.

It has been decided to hike the basic pay as the House Rent Allowance as was recommended by the 7th Pay Commission.

Employees of the Puducherry government working in Puducherry region would get 16 per cent of their basic pay as House Rent Allowance as recommended by the 7th Pay Commission.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy in a release said the government had decided to enforce the allowance as per the Commission report and the staff would get the new pattern of HRA from the current month.

He said employees in the other regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam would get eight per cent of the basic pay as HRA as per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

The chief minister said although the territorial government was reeling under fiscal crisis, the role played by the government staff in taking benefits of various welfare schemes to the people "is laudable."

It was therefore decided to ensure that the HRA as recommended by the 7th Pay commission is implemented, he said. The new HRA would entail an expenditure of around Rs 6 crore every month.