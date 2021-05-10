7th Pay Commission: Delay in restoration of DA likely as key meet gets postponed

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 10: In some good news regarding the 7th pay Commission, the DA and DR for Central Government employees will be restored from July 1 2021.

But the wait may get longer as the meeting of the National Council of JCM, the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) and the Ministry of Finance (Department of Expenditure) has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting is likely to take place in the last week of May. The Ministry of Finance had earlier said that the three instalments of DA will be paid from July 1 2021 onwards. However there has been no update on the three pending DA instalments from January 1 2020 to July 1 2020 and January 1 2021. For these issues to be resolved the meeting has to take place and all pending issues relating to the 7th Pay Commission would be resolved then.

As and when the decision to release the future installments of Dearness Allowance due from 01.07.2021 is taken, the rates of DA as effective from 01.01.2020, 01.07.2020 and 01.01. 2021 will be restored prospectively and will be subsumed in the cumulative revised rates effective from 01.07.2021," Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur had told Parliament.