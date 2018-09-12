7th Pay Commission: Dead end, bad news, it is confirmed, no hike anytime now

New Delhi, Sep 12: All hopes seemed to have died where the issue relating to the 7th Pay Commission is concerned.

The wait is going to get longer and the government has made no commitment what so ever in this regard. The huge issues regarding the fuel prices and rupee collapse is what the government is busy with.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission latest news and updates: As hopes die, CG employees to hit the roads

A top official confirmed to OneIndia, " yes the issue is on hold as of now. There is no movement on it as there are other pressing issues such as the soaring fuel prices and rupee fall. We need to get those things in order, before we move over to the issue relating to the 7th Pay Commission."

Further the Union Government has also left it to the wisdom of the states to implement the recommendations of the pay panel. Several states have already announced sops. The government even wants the states to cut the VAT on fuel as it say that if it announces a cut in fuel prices, then the loss would be estimated at Rs 30,000 crore.

While the salary hike as per the recommendations of the pay panel did increase the salaries to Rs 18,000 a large section of CG employees felt that this was not enough. The demand currently is an increase of up to Rs 26,000.

This bad news for the CG employees comes in the wake of protests being planned. The CG employees have decided to up the ante on the issue relating to the 7th Pay Commission and have decided to observe September 19 as 'All India Protest Day."

The resolution states, " as decided by the NJCA, the affiliates are directed to hold mass rallies/demonstrations protesting against Government failure to implement its assurances on revision of minimum wage, improvement of fitment formula and abolition of National Pension System (NPS). Other pending issues related to railway employees may also be highlighted during protest actions. Affiliates may take note that "September 2018" should be treated as PROTEST MONTH by organising different forms of protest actions at all levels i.e. Depots, Establishments, Workshops, Major Stations etc."

Also Read | ESIC Recruitment 2018 vacancies, how to apply, 7th Pay Commission pay scale

"All India Protest Day" should be observed on 19th September 2018 and on the said date the affiliates should mobilise employees in large number along with those of Central Government Employees Organisations and hold massive rallies/demonstrations. The members of INDWF and FNPO should also be made part of agitation wherever possible."

This is a clear indication that has been no movement on the 7th Pay Commission. The last time discussions to this effect were held, the government said that it would get back after studying the financial implications.

The government official said that for now it does not appear one bit feasible. The officer however confirmed that the issue relating to the 7th Pay Commission is not dead and it could see the light sometime by the end of this year or early next year.