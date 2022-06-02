YouTube
    7th Pay Commission: DA hike likely in July, check what salaries may look like

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 02: In some good news for Central Government employees the Government may soon increase the Dearness Allowance (DA). In January the government had increased the DA by 3 per cent which resulted in a salary hike.

    The government increases the DA twice a year and the hike is based on the data of the All India Consumer Price Index.

    7th Pay Commission: DA hike likely in July, check what salaries may look like
    Representational Image

    Reports say that the government is likely to take a decision soon in this regard and DA hike could be effective from July 1. In January the government had hiked the DA from 31 per cent to 34 per cent.

    Around 50 lakh employees will benefit from this increase.

    Following the increase in the All India Consumer Price Index, there is a possibility that the DA may increase by 4 per cent. If it is increased by 4 per cent then the DA will go up to 38 per cent.

    Employees who salaries are Rs 56,900 will get a DA of Rs 21,622 if the DA becomes 38 per cent.

    Currently they are getting a DA of Rs 19,346 at the rate of 34 per cent. If the DA is increased by 4 per cent then the overall salary will be hiked by Rs 2,276.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 2, 2022, 15:53 [IST]
    X