7th Pay Commission: DA calculator, 17 per cent estimated amount

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 13: There is some good news regarding the 7th Pay Commission. Central Government employees are likely to get Dearness Allowance of up to 17 per cent for the month of July 2019.

The Centre it may be recalled had indicated that CG employees would an increase in their DA from July 1 2019. The hike is expected to be around 5 per cent for the period between July 1 2019 and December 2019. Currently the DA is at 12 per cent and once the increase is rolled out, then it would stand at 17 per cent.

DA Calculator for CG employees:

DA percentage: Average of the All India Consumer Price Index (Base year-2001=100) for last 12 months-115.76/ 115.76 x 100

DA calculator for central public sector employees:

DA percentage: Average of the All India Consumer Price Index (Base year-2001=100) for last 3 months-126.33/ 126.33 x 100.

There is a possibility that the DA may be increased by 5 per cent. There is a tangible reason behind it and that is because, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, inflation has increased in April, 2019. However, there is a little uncertainty as CPI statistics for June, 2019 are yet to come and this will be revealed by the end of July.

7th Pay Commission: Latest update on DA hike of 5 per cent

This would mean that the DA would stand at 17 per cent. This would incidentally be the highest DA increment since 2016. The government had hiked the DA by 3 per cent in January 2019. At that time the AICPI stood at 301 and the DA at 10.36 per cent. If the index increases by 2 points then the DA calculation will be based on 17 per cent.

CG employees would however hope that their demand for a pay hike be met too. The 7th Pay Commission had recommended a pay hike of Rs 18,000.