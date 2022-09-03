7th Pay Commission: DA hike likely in July, check what salaries may look like

7th Pay Commission: CG employees likely to get Navratri gift in form of DA hike

New Delhi, Sep 03: The wait for the Central government employees is likely to get over as they are expected to receive their Dearness Allowance under the 7th Pay Commission. Reports say that an announcement is likely to be made soon and CG employees will get their DA by the end of this month.

If the employees get their DA by the end of this month it would be a perfect Navratri gift. Many anticipate that the announcement would be made y September 28. If the announcement is made the DA would be issued starting July 2022.

After setting up the 7th Pay Commission questions have been asked on whether the government would set up an 8th Pay Commission.

The Centre has however said that it has no plans on setting up the 8th Pay Commission for Central Government employees.

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary told Parliament that no such proposal is under consideration with the government for constitution of the eighth Pay Commission for central government employees.

He was addressing a question on whether the government proposed to ensure a timely constitution of an Eighth Pay Commission for the Central Government employees so that it could be implemented on January 1 2026.

"In order to compensate central government employees for the erosion in the real value of their salaries on account of inflation, the dearness allowances (DA) are paid to them and the rate of DA is revised periodically every six months on the basis of the rate of inflation as per All India Consumer Price lndex for Industrial Workers released by Labour Bureau under the Ministry of Labour & Employment," the minister said in a written reply.

As inflation rates rise the employees are eagerly waiting for a hike in their Dearness Allowance.

The DA is calculated on the basis of retail inflation which has been over 7 per cent for quite some time now.

Reports say that the DA is likely to hiked between 3 and 4 per cent. In July 2021 the Centre had revised the DA from 17 to 28 per cent based on the recommendations made by the 7th Pay Commission. The government had in October 2021 against hiked the DA by 3 per cent.

In January 2022 the Centre decided to increase the DA by another 3 per cent as a result of which the government employees get a DA of 34 per cent. Over 50 lakh government employees and 65 lakh pensioners are beneficiaries of the DA.

The Centre forms a pay commission to revise the salary structure of the government employees after every 10 years. The 7th Pay Commission was formed on February 28 2014.

Saturday, September 3, 2022, 9:39 [IST]