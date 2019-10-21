  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    7th Pay Commission: CG employees expect a hike by November, but will it happen

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 21: Expectations regarding the 7th Pay Commission is still high for the Central Government employees.

    The CG employees have been demanding a pay hike for several years now, but the government has not taken any decision as yet. The CG employees are hoping for a Diwali bonanza, but may have to wait longer.

    7th Pay Commission: CG employees expect a hike by November, but will it happen

    Although the DA was hiked by 5 per cent recently, the employees have been demanding that the basic minimum pay be hiked. The government has not taken any decision as yet, but there are reports that some good news would come their way by November 2019.

    The pattern adopted by the government suggests that the demands are being met in a phased manner. The government is interested in giving this hike so that the spending increases and there is money that reaches the market.

    The government apart from hiking the DA has also taken a decision on the travel allowance. These are small sops that the government has been giving its employees in a phased manner.

    Talks are still on with the government regarding the pay hike. Some are hopeful that the government will not let down the CG employees.

    The 7th Pay Commission and recommended a hike in the basic minimum pay of Rs 18,000. However the CG employees have been demanding Rs 26,000.

    More 7TH PAY COMMISSION News

    Read more about:

    7th pay commission

    Story first published: Monday, October 21, 2019, 6:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue