YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    7th Pay Commission: CG employees set to increased salary soon

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 23: 7th Pay Commission: The salaries of Central Government employees is likely to go up this month. The Dearness Allowance of the CG employees has been increased again by 3 per cent.

    The Finance Ministry had said that from October the employees will get a total DA of 31 per cent with 3 per cent increased DA. This would mean that the salaries would increase.

    7th Pay Commission: CG employees set to increased salary soon

    The Centre had increased the DA of the CG employees from 17 to 28 per cent. This was then further increased, taking the DA to 31 per cent. This would mean that the annual DA would be 66,960 on a basic salary of Rs 18,000. The annual salary will increase by 6,840.

    7th Pay Commission: Calculation of basic salary of Rs 18,000:

    New DA at 31 per cent: Rs 5,580 a month
    Increase in DA: Rs 5,580-5,040- Rs 540 a month
    Increase in yearly salary: Rs 540x12- Rs 6480
    Basic Salary of Rs 56,900
    New DA at 31 per cent- Rs 17639/month
    Increase in DA: Rs 17,639-15932= Rs 1,707/month
    Annual salary increase: Rs1,707 X12= 20,484
    7th Pay Commission: Calculate monthly salary as per 31% DA hike

    More 7TH PAY COMMISSION News  

    Read more about:

    7th pay commission

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 12:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 23, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X