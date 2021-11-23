7th Pay Commission: Here is why basic monthly pay of CG employees will not increase

New Delhi, Nov 23: 7th Pay Commission: The salaries of Central Government employees is likely to go up this month. The Dearness Allowance of the CG employees has been increased again by 3 per cent.

The Finance Ministry had said that from October the employees will get a total DA of 31 per cent with 3 per cent increased DA. This would mean that the salaries would increase.

The Centre had increased the DA of the CG employees from 17 to 28 per cent. This was then further increased, taking the DA to 31 per cent. This would mean that the annual DA would be 66,960 on a basic salary of Rs 18,000. The annual salary will increase by 6,840.

7th Pay Commission: Calculation of basic salary of Rs 18,000:

New DA at 31 per cent: Rs 5,580 a month

Increase in DA: Rs 5,580-5,040- Rs 540 a month

Increase in yearly salary: Rs 540x12- Rs 6480

Basic Salary of Rs 56,900

New DA at 31 per cent- Rs 17639/month

Increase in DA: Rs 17,639-15932= Rs 1,707/month

Annual salary increase: Rs1,707 X12= 20,484

7th Pay Commission: Calculate monthly salary as per 31% DA hike

Story first published: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 12:47 [IST]