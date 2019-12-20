  • search
    7th Pay Commission: Can promoted CG employees chose Date of Next Increment

    New Delhi, Dec 20: The confusion pertaining to the 7th Pay Commission for certain Central Government employees has been cleared.

    The confusion with regard to the salary increment for those employees who have been promoted. The government has said that if an employee gets promotion from January 2 to June 30, he or she will get a salary increment from January 1 the next year.

    This ideally means that those employees getting promoted between January 1 and June 30 cannot chose the Date of Next Increment as July 1. This was made clear by the Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur.

    7th Pay Commission: Will there be a DA hike in January

    Earlier the Central Government employees would get promotions on 10, 20 and 30 years undertone Assured Career Progression Scheme. The 7th Pay Commission while changing the ACP norms said that only those CG employees will get promotions who have performed well during the financial year. The Centre accepted the recommendation to have a performance based appraisal for CG employees.

