7th Pay Commission: Bunching of stages to fix pay with illustrations

Instructions were issued relating to the bunching of stages while fixing the pay in the 7th Pay Commission.

Subsequently in view of interim clarifications issued by Ministry of Finance, it was advised vide Board's letter dated 29.06.2017 that, wherever not given effect to implementation of provision of bunching contained in Board's letter dated 26.09.2016 may be put on hold till such time detailed clarifications are issued to avoid subjective interpretation of the provisions that could result in anomalies/recoveries at a later date.

Detailed clarification on bunching of stages:

Now, detailed clarifications over the issue has been issued by Ministry of Finance (Department of Expenditure). The clarifications issued by Ministry of Finance (Department of Expenditure) vide their O.M. dated 03.08.2017 will be applicable mutatis mutandis in Railways w.r.t. RS(RP) Rules, 2016.