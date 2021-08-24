YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    78 evacuees from Afghanistan land in New Delhi

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 24: An Air India flight from Dushbande carrying 78 evacuees has landed in Delhi.
    78 people including 25 Indian nationals were brought from Tajikistan's Dushbande today after being flown out of Taliban controlled Kabul.

    Representational Image

    "Helping in the safe return from Afghanistan. AI 1956 enroute to Delhi from Dushanbe carrying 78 passengers, including 25 Indian nationals. Evacuees were flown in from Kabul on an @IAF_MCC aircraft," Arindam Bagchi had said in a tweet.

    India will be evacuating more people including its own nationals. Several Afghan Sikhs and Hindus from Kabul will also be evacuated.

    "Three Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji are being escorted to the IAF aircraft at Kabul Airport. Forty-six Afghan Hindus and Sikhs along with stranded Indian nationals are blessed to return on the same flight," Union Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri had said in a tweet.

    "These people have taken shelter at the Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul, which is close to the airport," Puneet Singh Chandhok, president of the Indian World Forum told PTI.

    More AFGHANISTAN News  

    Read more about:

    afghanistan taliban

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 24, 2021, 11:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 24, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X