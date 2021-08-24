Taliban will be judged by deeds, not words: Boris Johnson ahead of G7 meet

78 evacuees from Afghanistan land in New Delhi

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 24: An Air India flight from Dushbande carrying 78 evacuees has landed in Delhi.

78 people including 25 Indian nationals were brought from Tajikistan's Dushbande today after being flown out of Taliban controlled Kabul.

"Helping in the safe return from Afghanistan. AI 1956 enroute to Delhi from Dushanbe carrying 78 passengers, including 25 Indian nationals. Evacuees were flown in from Kabul on an @IAF_MCC aircraft," Arindam Bagchi had said in a tweet.

Helping in the safe return from Afghanistan.

AI 1956 enroute to Delhi from Dushanbe carrying 78 passengers, including 25 Indian nationals. Evacuees were flown in from Kabul on an @IAF_MCC aircraft.@IndEmbDushanbe pic.twitter.com/BcIWLzSLrL — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 24, 2021

India will be evacuating more people including its own nationals. Several Afghan Sikhs and Hindus from Kabul will also be evacuated.

"Three Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji are being escorted to the IAF aircraft at Kabul Airport. Forty-six Afghan Hindus and Sikhs along with stranded Indian nationals are blessed to return on the same flight," Union Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri had said in a tweet.

"These people have taken shelter at the Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul, which is close to the airport," Puneet Singh Chandhok, president of the Indian World Forum told PTI.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, August 24, 2021, 11:47 [IST]