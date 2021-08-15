YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 15: Stressing that he has full faith in the youth of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said this is a "can do generation" which can achieve every goal.

    Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Modi said he is not a soothsayer, but believes in action.

    75th Independence Day: ‘Yahi samay hai, sahi samay hai,’ PM Modi recites poem at Red Fort
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    Underlining his faith in the youth of the country, Modi said, "This is a Can Do Generation and it can achieve every goal."

    PM Modi’s Independence Day speech highlights: 'India has to march ahead with new pledges for next 25 years’PM Modi’s Independence Day speech highlights: 'India has to march ahead with new pledges for next 25 years’

    The prime minister said he has full faith in the sisters and daughters, the farmers and the professionals of the country.

    Stating that no obstacle can stop India from fulfilling its 21st century dreams and aspirations, Modi said, "Our strength is our vitality, our strength is our solidarity. Our life force is the spirit of nation first."

    Modi said that to fulfil the resolutions the country has taken, every person will have to join hands and every countryman own them.

    The prime minister also cited a poem which emphasised making most of the current times.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 15, 2021, 10:28 [IST]
    X