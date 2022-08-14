Independence Day 2022 Celebrations LIVE Updates: President Murmu to deliver maiden address to nation today
New Delhi, Aug 14: India is gearing up to celebrate 75 years of Independence and all the countrymen are already in a festive fervor. On the eve of Independence Day, the President of India addresses the nation every year.
This year President Draupadi Murmu, the first tribal and second woman to occupy India's highest constitutional post, will address the nation in the evening on August 14.
The address will be broadcast from 7:00 pm on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version. The broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by a broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan.
India's 75th Independence Day Celebrations: Catch all the LIVE UPDATES here
#WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia attend 'Har Hath Tiranga' program on the eve of #IndependenceDay2022 pic.twitter.com/CDI9PKhprN— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022
Delhi | BJP national president JP Nadda along with Union Ministers Anurag Thakur, Piyush Goyal and other BJP leaders participate in a silent march on the occasion of 'Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas' pic.twitter.com/PWCPuZxWQ9— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022
Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur attends 'Har Ghar Tiranga yatra' program in Shimla pic.twitter.com/kAqxXxgnJ1— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022
#WATCH | Goa: A Tiranga boat rally was organised on the Mandovi river in Panaji as part of the #HarGharTiranga campaign to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence pic.twitter.com/faawUH1UFu— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022
#WATCH | Delhi: A youth from Gujarat spent Rs 2 lakhs to revamp his car on the theme of #HarGharTiranga— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022
“To make people aware of the campaign, I drove from Surat (Gujarat) to Delhi in my car in 2 days... we want to meet PM Modi & HM Amit Shah," said Sidharth Doshi pic.twitter.com/yC34603HaY
#WATCH | Security tightened at Indo-Pakistan International border in RS Pura, J&K with upcoming Independence day pic.twitter.com/LyrZyjJkX5— ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022