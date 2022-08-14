Independence Day 2022 Celebrations LIVE Updates: President Murmu to deliver maiden address to nation today

'Har Ghar Tiranga': How the tricolour is adorning homes and hearts of the people | Photos

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Aug 14: India is gearing up to celebrate 75 years of Independence and all the countrymen are already in a festive fervor. On the eve of Independence Day, the President of India addresses the nation every year.

This year President Draupadi Murmu, the first tribal and second woman to occupy India's highest constitutional post, will address the nation in the evening on August 14.

The address will be broadcast from 7:00 pm on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version. The broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by a broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan.

