Those who do not chant Vande Mataram should be sent to Pakistan: BJP MLA

Plea in Delhi HC for equal status to 'Vande Mataram' as that of national anthem

75 Vande Bharat trains to connect different parts of country in 75 weeks of 'Amrit Mahotsav': Modi

India

pti-PTI

New Delhi, Aug 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday announced that 75 'Vande Bharat' trains will connect different parts of country in 75 weeks to mark the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' being observed.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, he said it was unprecedented the way UDAN scheme was connecting far-flung areas of the country and the speed at which new airports are being built.

PM Modi’s Independence Day speech highlights: 'India has to march ahead with new pledges for next 25 years’

"The country has resolved that 75 Vande Bharat trains will be connecting every corner of the country in 75 weeks of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence," he said.