75% of IT-BPM jobs in 2022 will require new skill sets: Report

The IT-BPM sector is expected to be impacted the most by digital and automation trends with 70 -75 per cent of the jobs in 2022 requiring new skill sets, a report said on Friday.

The report by EY, commissioned by Ficci and Nasscom, examined global mega-trends, its impact on Indian economy and analysed the profile of jobs under threat as well as identified new emerging job roles.

It noted that by 2022, 60-65 per cent of Indian workforce in the IT-BPM sector would be deployed in jobs that have radically changed skill sets.

Besides, 97 per cent of the respondents viewed reskilling the current workforce as a key initiative to be prepared for the change due to the impact of primary forces including globalisation and demographic changes.

It said, of the 4.5 million jobs of 2022, 10-20 per cent would be new roles like 3D designer, AI research scientist and language processing specialist.

Roles like marketing manager, database administrator and data analyst are expected to undergo change, the report titled 'Future of jobs in India: A 2022 perspective' said.

About 72 per cent respondents said they feel that the lack of talent for technology enablement could pose as a key barrier to automation.

"Indian education system delivered skills which were scarce world over and helped build the dominance of the services industry," EY India Partner and Technology Sector Leader Milan Sheth said.

With rapid commercialisation of intelligent automation technologies, it will be asked to respond to changes in labour market dynamics, he added.

"India will have to prepare itself to fully realise the economic opportunities of the technological advancements and re-orient its education system to deliver relevant skills for today," he said.

Sheth suggested that a collaborative effort from government, industry and academia can certainly turn these challenges into an opportunity.

PTI